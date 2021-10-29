BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BYTS opened at $9.78 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

