Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,688 ($35.12) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,562.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 40.50%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

