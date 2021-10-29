Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bunge also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $11.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

Bunge stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. 1,301,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,799. Bunge has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

