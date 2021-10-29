BSCView Achieves Market Cap of $276,499.05 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $276,499.05 and approximately $366.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.47 or 1.00321500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.96 or 0.07042670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021931 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

