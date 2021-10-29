Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Brunswick stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

