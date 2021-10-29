Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

NYSE BC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.09. 1,093,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

