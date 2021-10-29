Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $70.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRO. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 773,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

