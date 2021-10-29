Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEP opened at $40.39 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

