Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

