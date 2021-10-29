Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,835,058 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.69.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

