Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,835,058 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.69.
BKD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
