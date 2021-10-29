Brokers Set Expectations for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.67 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

