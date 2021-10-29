Brokers Set Expectations for freenet AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for freenet in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get freenet alerts:

FRTAF stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. freenet has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.