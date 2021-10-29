Brokers Set Expectations for Calix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Calix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.