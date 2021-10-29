Brokers Set Expectations for Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $168.92 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $175.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

