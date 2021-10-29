Brokers Set Expectations for Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $17.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARCH. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arch Resources has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 290.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $6,251,000.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

