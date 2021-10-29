Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

QSR opened at $56.82 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

