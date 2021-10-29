Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

