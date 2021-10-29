Brokers Offer Predictions for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

