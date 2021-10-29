Brokers Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

MTDR stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.