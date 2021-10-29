Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $110.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $105.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,074.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,516.55 and a one year high of $2,973.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.