Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denny’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of DENN opened at $15.61 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

