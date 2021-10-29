Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ares Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

