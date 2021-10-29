Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT at $1.81

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.81.

Several analysts recently commented on TWMIF shares. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

OTCMKTS:TWMIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 2,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.