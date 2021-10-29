Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target at $25.33

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYOV opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.85. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.