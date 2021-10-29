Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target at $25.33

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE MYOV opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.85. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
