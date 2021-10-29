Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Target Price at C$39.72

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 32,189 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.25, for a total value of C$1,006,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,393,476.32. Insiders have sold a total of 221,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,360 in the last quarter.

Shares of ITP opened at C$28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$462.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.06 million. Analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.