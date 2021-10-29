Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $515.13

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $515.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Stephens upped their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

DXCM traded up $11.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $570.32. The stock had a trading volume of 505,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,178 shares of company stock valued at $25,500,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

