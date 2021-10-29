Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Target Price at $64.75

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CMCO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 222.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

