Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $149.00

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.67.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,761,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,099,000 after acquiring an additional 322,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after acquiring an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

