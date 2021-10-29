Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $102.06

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,902. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,038,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,033 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chegg by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

