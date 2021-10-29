Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $171.86

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company.

BFAM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

