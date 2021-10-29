Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $284.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.25 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 111,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,762. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.29.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

