Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

SHOO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 22,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

