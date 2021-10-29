Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.