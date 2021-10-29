Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.46 Million

Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce $389.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $402.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $220.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 4,141,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,534. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

