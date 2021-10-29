Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

INFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

INFI stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.