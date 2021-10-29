Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.37. 4,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

