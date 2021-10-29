Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post $51.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the highest is $51.92 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $61.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRS stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,307. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

