BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. BrightView has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 237.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

