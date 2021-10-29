BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,214. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.