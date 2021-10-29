BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 56,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,751,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth $11,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth $7,053,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

