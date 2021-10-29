Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Brazil Minerals stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 8,388,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,417,574. Brazil Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile
