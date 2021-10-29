Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Financial Review

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.30% 9.83% 3.93% Brandywine Realty Trust 60.77% 16.78% 7.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CubeSmart and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 6 2 0 2.11 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $47.38, suggesting a potential downside of 13.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 16.31 $165.62 million $1.72 31.92 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.26 $305.53 million $1.39 9.60

Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CubeSmart. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats CubeSmart on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

