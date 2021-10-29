Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.80.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,743. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.46. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.