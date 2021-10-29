Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOOT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.43.

Boot Barn stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

