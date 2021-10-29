Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BOOT traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boot Barn stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

