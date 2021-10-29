Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 2,242,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.23.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

