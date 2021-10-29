BOMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $359,976.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $359,976.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,454.17 or 1.00032597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.73 or 0.00652286 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 902,352 coins and its circulating supply is 901,564 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.