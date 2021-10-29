Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

