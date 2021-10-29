BMO Capital Markets Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.