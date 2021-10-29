Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 782,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,375. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

